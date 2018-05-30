Daniel Bryan On Titus O’Neil Angering Him During The Greatest Royal Rumble

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Daniel Bryan reflected on getting heated with Titus O’Neil during the 50-Man Royal Rumble match at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Bryan did note that he didn’t see O’Neil’s entrance botch before their spots in the match.

“Titus slides into the ring and punches me in the face like really hard. He’s got these big, huge hands and it’s like ‘boom.’ I’m like ‘woah, what happened?’ I was like enraged and I was was going to kick him in the face. I glance up and you see the tron and they played it like twelve times in a row of him tripping, falling and sliding under the ring. I’m like ‘you know what? I understand. I’m going to go over here,'” said Bryan.

