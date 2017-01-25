Daniel Bryan On Who Will Win The Royal Rumble, WWE Legend Remembers Mary Tyler Moore, WWE Stock

– After RAW General Manager Mick Foley went with Braun Strowman, Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar as his Royal Rumble favorites yesterday, below is a video with SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan predicting that a SmackDown Superstar will win the Rumble. He names Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton as his favorites.

– WWE stock was up 0.82% today, closing at $19.69 per share. Today’s high was $19.72 and the low was $19.55.

– TV icon Mary Tyler Moore, who was in attendance for WWE’s WrestleMania 6 in Toronto, passed away at the age of 80 today. WWE and Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. remembered her with the following: