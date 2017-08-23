Daniel Bryan On Why 205 Live Struggles To Get Over With The Audience, Triple H Reaches Milestone

– Daniel Bryan, was a recent guest on Edge & Christian’s Podcast Of Awesomeness. In the midst of the number of topics that were discussed, Bryan provided his take on why 205 Live has struggled to connect with the fans. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think one of the things that they have a hard time with on 205 Live and the cruiserweights is they do some incredible stuff, but do you know who else is doing incredible stuff? AJ Styles doing springboard 450 splashes, right? So to somebody who really knows, okay, the degree of difficulty, they may see Mustafa Ali do this incredible, I don’t even know what you call it, an inverted 450 splash or something, I don’t know, but it’s incredible. But to the casual fan, is that any more impressive than AJ Styles doing a springboard 450 splash? And he’s a main event guy who gets promo time and all this kind of stuff.”

– Triple H’s social media milestones continue to keep coming. The former WWE Champion reached 6 million followers on Twitter this week, which makes him the third most followed WWE personality behind Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena. Down below are the top 10 most followed WWE personalities on Twitter:

Dwayne Johnson: 11.7 million Followers

John Cena: 9.9 Million Followers

Triple H: 6.01 million Followers

Randy Orton: 5.5 Million Followers

Sheamus: 4.48 Million Followers

Stone Cold Steve Austin: 4.1 Million Followers

Daniel Bryan: 4.04 Million Followers

Shawn Michaels: 3.69 million Followers

Chris Jericho: 3.2 million Followers

The Miz: 2.6 million Followers