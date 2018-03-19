Daniel Bryan On Working With Shane McMahon, Winning WWE Title At WrestleMania 30, More

WWE SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan recently spoke with The National in the United Arab Emirates. Here the highlights:

On working with Shane McMahon

“I have really liked working with Shane. One of the things that is really nice about Shane is that he is a positive person. When we first started working together it was really interesting because we were shooting a shot back stage and it didn’t go as planned because the camera guy was new. But he didn’t chew him out or anything like that. ‘Hey man, welcome here. This is how we do things here so next time do it like this’. And that is a great way for a leader to talk to people who work for him rather than being ‘Argh, you idiot, what are you doing’. So yeah, I really enjoy working with him.”

On his memories of returning to New Orleans in April for WrestleMania. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was where he won the main event in 2014 to win the WWE World Heavyweight title

“It is interesting. Because when I think of the memories honestly I think of the night [itself] because everything else was a blur. We were filming my wife’s reality TV show and then the WWE cameras were following me around. My wife and I were also getting married the following Friday. Then you have all the appearances you have during WrestleMania week. So, as far as that goes, the week itself was a blur. If you were to ask me where anything was in New Orleans I would have no idea.

“I don’t even remember what the back stage arena looks like because I was hustling back and forth so much. I hurt my shoulder pretty bad in the first match and then I ended up having neck surgery and having a horrible pain down my arm at the time. After the first match I was getting taped up and trying to get myself back to where I could compete so it will be interesting to go back there and be like ‘Oh, this is what the arena is like’.”