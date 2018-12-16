Daniel Bryan Plans To Replace Leather-Strapped WWE Title After TLC

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is just hours away from making his next title defense against AJ Styles at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event in San Jose, California at the SAP Center on the WWE Network.

While making an appearance on the WWE TLC Preview show, Bryan stated that he would replace the leather strap of the WWE Title once he wins tonight. He was quoted by stating (H/T to Pro Wrestling Sheet), “I am going to take this leather strap that was made from a skinned cow, that I like to name Daisy, and I am going to replace it with something sustainable.”

Bryan continued by stating, “And the ‘new’ Daniel Bryan is gonna create a new world that these people don’t have any part of,” he said while pointing at Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome. “You know what? Most of you probably don’t deserve to have a part of it either.”

