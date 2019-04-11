Daniel Bryan Possibly Injured, AJ Styles Comments On Injury

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently commented on Daniel Bryan possibly being injured. Here is what Meltzer said:

“Daniel Bryan might be injured, I’m not sure. From what I understand, I don’t know if he was waiting to be examined but coming out of WrestleMania there was a possible injury to him, is all I heard.”

Bryan did not appear on this week’s Smackdown Live and his status for next week’s Superstar Shakeup is unclear.

– During his recent gaming stream, AJ Styles addressed his reported hip injury:

“When you take a suplex from about 15 feet in the air… You know, I think I hit my left side before my right, just a little bit, and that’s totally on me, totally my fault.”

“It kind of knocked my hips out of place and then everything else, all those muscles in your butt and your back, swell up and then those muscles press on your nerve endings, and next thing you know you can’t walk the next day.”

“But, got x-rays [on Wednesday] and they were all positive, I didn’t break anything. So, as far as that looks, I should be good to go here soon.”