Daniel Bryan Pulled From This Weekend’s Live Events

Daniel Bryan is no longer advertised to appear at tonight’s WWE SmackDown live event in Madison, Wisconsin and tomorrow night’s show in Rochester, Minnesota. Randy Orton is taking Bryan’s place in matches against WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Bryan has been out of action since suffering an undisclosed injury at WrestleMania 35. Bryan’s injury is reportedly being closely guarded.

SmackDown LIVE takes place at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska next Tuesday and the venue is advertising Bryan as facing Kingston — likely in a dark match.