Daniel Bryan Reacts To Anniversary Of His Last WWE Match

Two years on Friday (April 14th, 2015), SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan wrestled his final match in WWE. He teamed up with John Cena against Cesaro and Tyson Kidd on an episode of SmackDown. Bryan had to retire from in-ring action due to his history of suffering multiple concussions but has teased that he still wants to wrestle once his WWE contract expires.

He tweeted out the following:

The the two year anniversary of my last @WWE match makes me sad but I couldn't be happier it was with @JohnCena, @WWECesaro and @TJWilson! https://t.co/AXfR0ICFsj — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 14, 2017