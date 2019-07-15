Daniel Bryan Reacts To Losing The SmackDown Tag Team Title At Extreme Rules

A wild SmackDown Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match ended in victory for The New Day at WWE Extreme Rules.

Big E and Xavier Woods defeated Heavy Machinery and the team of Daniel Bryan and Rowan to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

With Bryan hoisted onto Big E’s shoulders, Woods took flight off the turnbuckle and connected with the Midnight Hour to claim the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from Bryan and Rowan.

The New Day are now six-time tag team champions in WWE, having won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship four times and the Raw Tag Team Championship two times (with their second reign being the longest title reign for a team in WWE history at 483 days).

In a post-match interview with Sarah Schreiber, Bryan promises to go “where Daniel Bryan has not gone before” after losing the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

“I had this dream. I had this dream that I was going to elevate the tag team division, the entire tag team division. And look what happened! I failed! I followed the dream. I followed the dream and I tried to take all these jokers, all these people swiveling their hips, I tried to take them to the main event, I tried to take them to the main event of WrestleMania, and I failed,” Bryan said.

”But you know what? I don’t… I don’t think that it was me that failed. I think in pursuing this excellence they brought me down to mediocrity. I was trying to elevate the tag team division but they are un-elevatable. Do you hear that? Un-elevatable! If I want to change the planet, if I want to save the planet, I have to aim higher. I have to aim higher. I have to go where Daniel Bryan has not gone before. I know exactly what I have to do.”