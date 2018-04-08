Daniel Bryan Returns To In-Ring Action At WrestleMania (Photos)

As seen at WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on the WWE Network, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. This marked Bryan’s first match in three years and his first Mania since WrestleMania 31. The stipulation going into this match was that if Zayn and Owens won then they would get their jobs back on the SmackDown brand.

