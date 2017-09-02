Daniel Bryan Reveals His Favorite WWE Moment and His Best Rivalries

Daniel Bryan recently did a Q&A on The Bella Twins YouTube channel about various topics. Here are the highlights:

On his favorite WWE moment:

“My favorite WWE memory was the last time my Dad got to see me wrestle, which was December 2013 in Seattle. It was really cool because it was the night they were doing the unification [title] thing with John Cena and Randy Orton, and everybody in Seattle was chanting for Daniel Bryan and my Dad got to see that. It was the first time he ever got to see me look like a big time dude.”

On his best rivalries:

“You know it’s really hard, because I enjoyed a lot of my rivalries in WWE. I enjoyed the brief rivalry that I had with John Cena. Some of my favorite live event matches ever were with Randy Orton, but I think my favorite one was with Sheamus, just because there were so many ups and down in that one. I just always loved wrestling Sheamus, we beat the crap out of each other and I liked it.”