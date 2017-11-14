Daniel Bryan Says He Got Very Good News About His Health, Reveals His Chances Of Wrestling Again

WWE SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan sat down with Busted Open at WWE Night at the New Jersey Devils this past Thursday. Below is the audio of unedited comments by Daniel Bryan on his health and concussions as well as his future. Here are the highlights:

D. Bryan says that if he were to get any test back that says he couldn’t wrestle that he wouldn’t because his family is his top priority, but that right now “All the tests that I’m taking are all saying that not only am I good, but better than your average person who’s never had any concussions.”

D. Bryan when asked about the possibility of returning to the ring for the WWE or going to a company like Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling when his contract with the WWE is up, he says “I think there is an 85% chance that I will wrestle again and a 20% chance that WWE will clear me to wrestle.” He also says that in 2013 he wrestled 227 matches that year for the WWE and that he would never want to wrestle that type of schedule again. He believes if the WWE were to clear him, he would wrestle a much lighter schedule than previously.

#SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan says if a test told him he couldn't wrestle he wouldn't because his family is his top priority, but right now the tests are showing he's healthier than most. pic.twitter.com/1qSymkvKcG — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 13, 2017