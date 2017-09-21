Daniel Bryan Says He Wants To Tap Out The Bullet Club, Talks Wanting To Return To The Ring & More

Here are the highlights from a recent Daniel Bryan Q&A:
Who he would face if he had one more WWE match: “Shinsuke Nakamura”
How bad he wants to return to the ring on a scale of one through ten: “11… or higher”
If he wants to still see Cesaro on Smackdown: “Yeah. but I wanted 娟amiZayn on smackdown and that hasn’t worked out as well as I thought thus far”
Which brand he would like to wrestle on: “Smackdown fo show”
If he would rather wrestle Okada or Naito: “No reason to just choose one”
Most exciting potential Hair Match to be in now that Blue Panther lost his hair: “A hair vs mask match vs Atlantis”
Adjustment from being a wrestler to a stay at home dad: “I love it but miss wrestling”
Who he would like to wrestle in the Indy scene: “I wouldn’t mind tapping out the entire Bullet Club”
Proudest moment from inside the ring not involving himself: “I loved watching Bri wrestle Stephanie at Summerslam”
If he’d ever put his beard on the line in a match: “Only for WrestleMania or a CMLL Aniversario main event”
Who the best wrestler in the world today is: “Everyone has different styles. I love watching AJ. Cesaro. Minoru Suzuki. Negro Casas. Zack Sabre and Rush”