Daniel Bryan Says He Wants To Tap Out The Bullet Club, Talks Wanting To Return To The Ring & More

Here are the highlights from a recent Daniel Bryan Q&A:

Who he would face if he had one more WWE match: “Shinsuke Nakamura”

How bad he wants to return to the ring on a scale of one through ten: “11… or higher”

If he wants to still see Cesaro on Smackdown: “Yeah. but I wanted 娟amiZayn on smackdown and that hasn’t worked out as well as I thought thus far”

Which brand he would like to wrestle on: “Smackdown fo show”

If he would rather wrestle Okada or Naito: “No reason to just choose one”

Most exciting potential Hair Match to be in now that Blue Panther lost his hair: “A hair vs mask match vs Atlantis”

Adjustment from being a wrestler to a stay at home dad: “I love it but miss wrestling”

Who he would like to wrestle in the Indy scene: “I wouldn’t mind tapping out the entire Bullet Club”

Proudest moment from inside the ring not involving himself: “I loved watching Bri wrestle Stephanie at Summerslam”

If he’d ever put his beard on the line in a match: “Only for WrestleMania or a CMLL Aniversario main event”

Who the best wrestler in the world today is: “Everyone has different styles. I love watching AJ. Cesaro. Minoru Suzuki. Negro Casas. Zack Sabre and Rush”