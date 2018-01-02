Daniel Bryan Talks Why He Feels Like A Hypocrite, Promo Class With Vince McMahon

Daniel Bryan recently spoke with Peter Rosenberg (transcript via wrestlinginc.com). Here are the highlights.

On why he feels like a hypocrite:

“This is where I’m a hypocrite is that what we really need to do is stop people from consuming so much stuff, but my whole job is to get people to consume stuff, right? Like, I work for WWE. They want you to buy Daniel Bryan t-shirts, and Daniel Bryan toys, and WWE video games, and all this kind of stuff. In my last run, I stopped wearing my t-shirts to the ring because I had become so anti-consumerism and not only that, inorganic cotton is really bad for the environment. It’s like one of the worst things.”

On promo class with Vince McMahon:

“It’s not easy, and there’s a real art form to it, but [Cena is] the master of it. If you watch Vince McMahon, I did this promo class with him, Vince McMahon, and he’s really enlightening because he actually had me teach the class. It’s this really weird thing, but it was very interesting to spend that time with Vince McMahon. It was a classroom full of people, but you’re learning interviews from Vince McMahon and watching the way he thinks about it and the way he talks about it, it’s like, ‘whoa, this guy’s on a different level.’ And you could see it in his performance, the way he talks, the way he emotes through his face, the way he uses silence, right? It’s like a masters class in that. I’ve come to appreciate it, but it’s still not my thing.”