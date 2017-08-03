Daniel Bryan Teases Return To The Ring

On last night’s Talking Smack episode, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan teased an in-ring return once his WWE contract expires.

During an exchange with Bryan last night, The Miz again poked fun at how Bryan can’t wrestle due to “his head.” Bryan then remarked, “I can’t or they won’t let me?” He then teased that he will wrestle in “a year and a half.” It’s believed Bryan’s WWE contract expires some time in 2018. Below is what Bryan said:

“I can’t or they won’t let me? We’ll see in a year and a half, we’ll see what happens.”

Bryan has not wrestled since April 14th, 2015. He was forced to retire because of medical issues due to multiple concussions and a lesion on the brain.