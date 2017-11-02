Daniel Bryan Training Video, New Chinese Recruits, Shane McMahon At MSG Event

– As noted, Chinese recruits Gao Lei, Gu Guangming, Cheng Yuxiang and Wang Xiaolong recently reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin working with the company. Above is video of HoHo Lun picking the recruits up at the airport in Orlando and taking them to their new home.

– Shane McMahon has been announced for the March 13th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Below is the updated card for that event:

* Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Champion John Cena

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens

* Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

* The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha

* Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi and Becky Lynch

* Rhyno, Heath Slater and Kalisto vs. Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Curt Hawkins

– Daniel Bryan noted on Twitter that he’s back to weight lifting after taking a few months off. He posted the following video and wrote, “Got back to some cleans after months off. Don’t try this at home, at least not the way I do it because my form is horrible @RehabPlusPHX”