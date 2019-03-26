Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston Confirmed, Ali Reacts To Name Change

– Despite the match not being made official on television yet, social media advertisements have displayed a graphic for Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston at Wrestlemania 35.
@CorruptedPOD @CountdownEnded there already promoting Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/7ZVKrBvRWC
— Sonny x Digital (@SonnyVzz) March 25, 2019
– Mustafa Ali commented on his name being shortened to just Ali:
Mustafa means the "chosen one" with an emphasis on being chosen from amongst the people.
Name or not, nothing has changed. I fight for the people. I am one of them.
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 26, 2019