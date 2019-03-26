Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston Confirmed, Ali Reacts To Name Change

– Despite the match not being made official on television yet, social media advertisements have displayed a graphic for Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston at Wrestlemania 35.

@CorruptedPOD @CountdownEnded there already promoting Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/7ZVKrBvRWC — Sonny x Digital (@SonnyVzz) March 25, 2019

– Mustafa Ali commented on his name being shortened to just Ali: