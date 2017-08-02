Daniel Bryan Works As Special Referee After This Week’s WWE SmackDown

The dark main event after Tuesday night’s WWE 205 Live in Seattle saw Dean Ambrose retain the WWE Intercontinental Title over The Miz. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan served as the special referee, indicating that Talking Smack was pre-recorded.

The match saw Maryse get ejected due to interference, allowing Ambrose to hit Dirty Deeds on The Miz for the pin.

Below are photos from the match:

