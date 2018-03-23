Daniel Bryan’s Doctor On What His Medical Records Show

Dr. Robert Cantu recently spoke with Newsweek about being one of the doctors who cleared Daniel Bryan for his WWE ring return.

It was noted in this interview that Cantu evaluated Bryan’s medical records in February and said he found no sign of concussion-related injuries that would prevent a ring return. Here is what he had to say:

“I evaluated Bryan for a neurological opinion on return to WWE on February 26, 2018. Included in his medical records were multiple evaluations by renowned concussion clinicians,” Cantu told Newsweek. “I determined that Bryan is currently asymptomatic, has a normal detailed neurological and cognitive neuropsychological examination, normal EEG, and an MRI that showed no definite evidence of a prior brain injury. It is my medical opinion that there is no absolute contraindication to his return to in-ring action in WWE.”