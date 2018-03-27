Daniel Bryan’s Match At WrestleMania 34 Made Official

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena on the USA Network, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that he would team up with Shane McMahon to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34.

It was noted that if Bryan and McMahon win, then Zayn and Owens remain fired, but if Zayn and Owens win, they will be reinstated to SmackDown Live. This is a change from the originally announced Owens vs. Zayn match at Mania.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured. Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Tag Team Match: Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: The Miz © vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: Cesaro & Sheamus © vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Nia Jax

Women’s Battle Royal

WWE United States Title Triple Threat Match: Randy Orton © vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Roode

Vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander