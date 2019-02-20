Daniel Bryan’s Opponent For WWE Fastlane Revealed

As seen on this week’s Smackdown Live, Kofi Kingston pinned Daniel Bryan in the six-man tag match main event. After the match, Shane McMahon came out and announced Kofi as Bryan’s opponent for the WWE Fastlane PPV.
