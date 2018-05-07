Danny Burch Signs WWE Contract – Details

WWE issued the following:

NXT Superstar Danny Burch is now a full-time member of the WWE Performance Center roster.

The battle-tested Briton, a familiar face to NXT fans, has signed a WWE contract. He reported for training today at WWE’s Orlando, Fla.-based facility.

A 15-year ring veteran from East London, England, Burch was a member of WWE’s developmental system from 2012 to 2014, and he has been a regular competitor inside the yellow ropes since then as well. He also wrestled in the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament in 2017. More recently, Burch has found success in NXT’s Tag Team division, forming a popular smash-mouth alliance with Oney Lorcan.

A free-agent competitor for the last four years, “The Guv’nor” fought NXT Superstars on WWE Network while maintaining a busy schedule on the independent wrestling circuit. After competing in a match two weekends ago for the New England-based Beyond Wrestling, Burch took to Twitter to acknowledge his new journey ahead and to express gratitude to his supporters: