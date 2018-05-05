Darby Allin Injury Update, EVOLVE Match Announcements

The following was sent to us:
May 4th: We are very happy to report that Darby Allin was cleared yesterday after suffering a concussion in New Orleans. We have Allin’s next set of matches confirmed.
May 4th: It will be Darby Allin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Myron Reed vs. Snoop Strikes in a Four Way Freestyle at EVOLVE 104 on May 19th in the Chicago area. Go to TicketFly.com for all the info.
May 4th: Darby Allin vs. Shane Strickland is set for EVOLVE 105 on May 20th in the Detroit area. Go to TicketFly.com for all the info.
May 4th: Darby Allin has been added to EVOLVE 106 in Queens, NY on June 23rd and EVOLVE 107 in Melrose, MA on June 24th. Go to TicketFly.com for all the info.
May 4th: The Chicago area has seen some of the most memorable matches in EVOLVE history from Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak to Matt Riddle vs. Tracy Williams in an Anything Goes Match. New talent will rise when EVOLVE returns on May 19th. Here is the current lineup for EVOLVE 104:
Main Event #1 – WWN Championshp Match
Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. DJZ
Main Event #2 – Non-Title
EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. Shane Strickland
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match – Anything Goes
Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway vs. The End
Heavyweight Challenge Match
Keith Lee vs. James Drake
Grudge Match
Tracy Williams vs. Dominic Garrini with Stokely Hathaway
Special Challenge Match
AR Fox with The Skulk vs. Zachary Wentz
Freelance Rivalry Comes To EVOLVE
Anthony Henry vs. Stevie Fierce
Freelance vs. WildKat
Matt Knicks, Chris Castro & Isaias Velazquez vs. J.Spade, Amarok & Jonny Flex
Four Way Freestyle
Darby Allin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Myron Reed vs. Snoop Strikes
EVOLVE stars will be available for a meet & greet before and after the event!
May 4th: The Detroit area has become a hotbed for EVOLVE. One of the greatest rivalries of 2017 will see the final chapter on May 20th. This lineup is stacked! The card for EVOLVE 105 is:
EVOLVE Championship Match – No Rope Break Match – The Final War
Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point retain at EVOLVE 104)
Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway defend vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry
Grudge Match
Tracy Williams vs. Odinson of The End
Special Attraction Match
Darby Allin vs. Shane Strickland
The Present vs. The Future Match #1 – Non-Title
WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Trey Miguel
The Present vs. The Future Match #2
DJZ vs. Zachary Wentz
The Present vs. The Future Match #3
AR Fox vs. Myron Reed
Plus more to be signed with:
-Dominic Garrini with Stokely Hathaway
-N8 Mattson
-Orlando Christopher
-Snoop Strikes
-J.Spade
-Amarok
-Jonny Flex
-Plus others to be signed!!!
EVOLVE stars will be available for a meet & greet before and after the event!
May 4th: WWN returns to iPPV this Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at 7 PM EDT when WWN & American Combat Wrestling present The Tradition Continues 2018! Get 50% off the live viewing options with a Club WWN subscription. Here’s what’s announced:
ACW Combat Championship Match
Saieve Al Sabah defends vs. Sideshow
ACW Heavyweight Championship Match – Former Partners Collide!
Mitch Mitchell defends vs. Jeff Boom
FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match
Eddie Taurus defends vs. Troy Hollywood
ACW Tag Team Championship Match
Precipice of Omar Amir & Chance Champion w/ Skinny Vinny vs. Irish Jack & ACW Cruiserweight Champion Snoop Strikes
Grudge Match
Jake Jones vs. Jayson Falcone
Tag Team Showcase
The Dirty Blondes of Michael Patrick & Leo Brien vs. The Clover Clan of Axx Clover & Steven Freak w/ Mama Clover & Abel Clover
Plus more featuring:
– The Debuting Anthony Andrews
– The Writer, Producer, & Director of “The Danny Vincent Show” Danny Vincent
– Francisco Ciatso
– King Joshua Hess w/ Sir Gabriel Lacey & Wench Stormie Lee
– Logan Creed w/ Brooklyn
– Markos Espada
– Samuel C
May 4th: 3-2-1 Battle! will host a special Seminar/Tryout in the Pacific Northwest on July 6th. WWN VP Of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky will head to Seattle, WA for a scouting and training excursion. Go here for all the info on this 1st-time-ever Seminar/Tryout.
