Darby Allin Injury Update, EVOLVE Match Announcements

May 4th: We are very happy to report that Darby Allin was cleared yesterday after suffering a concussion in New Orleans. We have Allin’s next set of matches confirmed.



May 4th: It will be Darby Allin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Myron Reed vs. Snoop Strikes in a Four Way Freestyle at EVOLVE 104 on May 19th in the Chicago area. Go to TicketFly.com for all the info.



May 4th: Darby Allin vs. Shane Strickland is set for EVOLVE 105 on May 20th in the Detroit area. Go to TicketFly.com for all the info.



May 4th: Darby Allin has been added to EVOLVE 106 in Queens, NY on June 23rd and EVOLVE 107 in Melrose, MA on June 24th. Go to TicketFly.com for all the info.



May 4th: The Chicago area has seen some of the most memorable matches in EVOLVE history from Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak to Matt Riddle vs. Tracy Williams in an Anything Goes Match. New talent will rise when EVOLVE returns on May 19th. Here is the current lineup for EVOLVE 104:



Main Event #1 – WWN Championshp Match

Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. DJZ



Main Event #2 – Non-Title

EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. Shane Strickland



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match – Anything Goes

Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway vs. The End



Heavyweight Challenge Match

Keith Lee vs. James Drake



Grudge Match

Tracy Williams vs. Dominic Garrini with Stokely Hathaway



Special Challenge Match

AR Fox with The Skulk vs. Zachary Wentz



Freelance Rivalry Comes To EVOLVE

Anthony Henry vs. Stevie Fierce



Freelance vs. WildKat

Matt Knicks, Chris Castro & Isaias Velazquez vs. J.Spade, Amarok & Jonny Flex



Four Way Freestyle

Darby Allin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Myron Reed vs. Snoop Strikes



EVOLVE stars will be available for a meet & greet before and after the event!

May 4th: The Detroit area has become a hotbed for EVOLVE. One of the greatest rivalries of 2017 will see the final chapter on May 20th. This lineup is stacked! The card for EVOLVE 105 is:



EVOLVE Championship Match – No Rope Break Match – The Final War

Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point retain at EVOLVE 104)

Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway defend vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry



Grudge Match

Tracy Williams vs. Odinson of The End



Special Attraction Match

Darby Allin vs. Shane Strickland



The Present vs. The Future Match #1 – Non-Title

WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Trey Miguel



The Present vs. The Future Match #2

DJZ vs. Zachary Wentz



The Present vs. The Future Match #3

AR Fox vs. Myron Reed



Plus more to be signed with:

-Dominic Garrini with Stokely Hathaway

-N8 Mattson

-Orlando Christopher

-Snoop Strikes

-J.Spade

-Amarok

-Jonny Flex

-Plus others to be signed!!!



EVOLVE stars will be available for a meet & greet before and after the event!



May 4th: WWN returns to iPPV this Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at 7 PM EDT when WWN & American Combat Wrestling present The Tradition Continues 2018! Get 50% off the live viewing options with a Club WWN subscription. Here’s what’s announced:



ACW Combat Championship Match

Saieve Al Sabah defends vs. Sideshow



ACW Heavyweight Championship Match – Former Partners Collide!

Mitch Mitchell defends vs. Jeff Boom



FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match

Eddie Taurus defends vs. Troy Hollywood



ACW Tag Team Championship Match

Precipice of Omar Amir & Chance Champion w/ Skinny Vinny vs. Irish Jack & ACW Cruiserweight Champion Snoop Strikes



Grudge Match

Jake Jones vs. Jayson Falcone



Tag Team Showcase

The Dirty Blondes of Michael Patrick & Leo Brien vs. The Clover Clan of Axx Clover & Steven Freak w/ Mama Clover & Abel Clover



Plus more featuring:

– The Debuting Anthony Andrews

– The Writer, Producer, & Director of “The Danny Vincent Show” Danny Vincent

– Francisco Ciatso

– King Joshua Hess w/ Sir Gabriel Lacey & Wench Stormie Lee

– Logan Creed w/ Brooklyn

– Markos Espada

– Samuel C



May 4th: 3-2-1 Battle! will host a special Seminar/Tryout in the Pacific Northwest on July 6th. WWN VP Of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky will head to Seattle, WA for a scouting and training excursion. Go here for all the info on this 1st-time-ever Seminar/Tryout.



