Darren Young Comments On Being Released By WWE

Former WWE star Darren Young recently did an interview with ESPN.com. Here are a few highlights:



Getting released from WWE:

“I’d been doing so much PR work since I’ve been signed, I was one of WWE’s main guys that always did PR work. When I was a guest at the Clipper game, and then getting released 24 hours later, it was a little rough for me. A bit of a tough pill to swallow. I didn’t know why the release had happened. What was even rougher was that the release came right before my birthday on Nov. 2. I never even received the usual birthday message, so I was a little hurt by everything.”

How he wants to be remembered:

“Nothing lasts forever, and I’ve had a wonderful career with WWE. I hope to continue my relationship with WWE as an LGBTQ ambassador or a talent scout. Michael Jordan can’t play basketball forever, and I can’t wrestle forever. So I’ve enjoyed my time from 2009 to 2017. I want to be remembered as a good human being who was the first in an industry to pave the way for LGBTQ athletes in wrestling and beyond to come out and live an honest and authentic life. Being the first openly gay wrestler [in WWE], I’ve been able to encourage and inspire wrestling fans all over their world to chase their dreams. I’ve been able to show other LGBTQ athletes that they have a duty to instill confidence in the youth and lead by example. Being a wrestler is a great. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. But my calling is to help educate, motivate and inspire others to be their true, authentic self. I want to be remembered as someone who’d go to battle for you. I always say in my speaking engagements, if you don’t have anyone in your family that supports you, be a part of my family. That’s my calling going forward.”