Darren Young Injured At WWE Main Event Tapings
Published On 01/16/2017 | News
Darren Young suffered an arm injury during a WWE Main Event match against Epico before Monday night’s RAW hit the air in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Young was wrestling Epico when he took a nasty fall on the apron and the match had to be stopped. Fans in attendance speculated that it could be anything from a separated shoulder to a broken arm or elbow injury.
As seen below, Young left with Bob Backlund and was clutching his arm:
Looks like Darren Young injured his arm. Match called off after nasty bump on the apron #RawLittleRock #RAW @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/zERM5FXS3u
— Allen Balint (@AllenBalint) January 17, 2017