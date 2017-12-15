Darren Young’s New Wrestling Name Revealed, Natalya Throws Lana’s Phone and Clothes In The Ocean (Video)

– On October 29, 2017, WWE announced that Darren Young had been released from his contract. While the former WWE Tag Team Champion has yet to address with his departure from the organization and remains silent on social media, we now know that he is planning on continuing his wrestling career and under a new ring name.

Young now has some independent wrestling dates lined up and he will be going under the name “Mr. No Days Off” Fred Rosser — Fred Rosser is his real name. He will be making his first post-WWE appearance on Friday, March 9 in Union, New Jersey for WrestlePro as he is advertised to wrestle and meet fans. He will also meet fans the next day at The Big Event Queens, New York before wrestling for Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island that same night.

Mr. No Days Off" Fred Rosser @DarrenYoungWWE will make his FIRST post WWE appearance at WrestlePro in Union, NJ Friday March 9th!He will be part of the meet & greet competing as well! Fred will also be at the BIG EVENT in Queens! Tickets on sale TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/fgLQfRPaj8 — WrestlePro (@WrestlePro) December 11, 2017

– This week’s episode of Total Divas ended with a cliffhanger as Natalya threw Lana’s phone and clothes in the ocean following an incident at a club in Mexico.

Furious with the incident, Lana threatened to shave Natalya bald while she was sleeping. The episode then ended with a “To Be Continued.”