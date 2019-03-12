Dash Wilder Addresses Revival Asking To Be Released Report

Dash Wilder of The Revival recently did an interview with Mirror.co.uk. Here are a few highlights:

Reports that the team asked to be released: “Hmm, I won’t touch on it too much, but what I will say is that it was lost in translation. There were some things that got out there that I don’t think people knew the full story about,” Dash said. “I don’t think it aggravated us, it kind of gave us… again, we like to be angry. We like to be mad at things and have something to fight for. So that gave us more fuel for the fire and we were like… ‘we’ll have fun with the internet over that, as they don’t know what’s what, so we’re not going to tell them otherwise’.”

Becoming tag team champions: “[Laughs] Ah, man. Where do I begin?! I feel like our work is just beginning now. We feel that winning the championship means nothing, it’s about what we do with them while we have them, and what we do to elevate their standing in the company. It’s about what we do with the rest of the division to elevate it, and make everybody reach their potential,” Wilder said. We’ve felt for a very long time that the Raw tag team division has some amazing talent and some great characters, and they need the right platform and the right platform to show that. I think, with us as champions, we’re going to do everything possible to do that.

For instance – and this might not sound like that much of a deal – last night was our first time on the main card of a pay-per-view since our call up to the main roster in 2017; we’d only done Kickoff shows. It was the first time that the Raw tag team titles have been defended on the main card of a pay-per-view for almost a year. We wanted that – to say we were on the main card. That was a step for us. So we’re finding life at the top as more work than ever, if that answers your question in the longest way possible!”