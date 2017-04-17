Dash Wilder Expected To Be Out Of Action Until The Summer After Suffering Jaw Injury

WWE newcomer Dash Wilder is expected to be out of action for a few months after suffering a devastating injury over the weekend.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Wilder broke his jaw over the weekend and initial estimates put him on the shelf until early July.

It’s unclear at this time whether the injury occurred during a match or outside the ring, but the last time he wrestled was on Friday with Revival partner Scott Dawson against Hideo Itami and Shinsuke Nakamura at an NXT live event in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Revival, Nakamura and Tye Dillinger did their final shows for NXT the following night in Concord, North Carolina and each said something to the live crowd on the final night, except Wilder, who passed the mic to Dawson.

Here is what Dawson said:

“So after tonight, we [gestures to the audience and himself] go back to hating each other, okay? Just remember that alright?

“So a couple of years ago, two 5’ 10” Carolina boys came together… no red carpet roll-out, no big video package, no grandiose plan – but you know what? Damnit, we made it. We made it on our own. Nobody had to give us anything. We demanded it. Everybody in this ring demanded it, and everybody on that stage demanded it.

“We all want to be the best. And to be the best… this is not where it’s going… to be the best, you’ve got to have somebody manning the ship. You’ve got to have a man at the front of the helm. You’ve got to have a man who’s the definition of a leader. And Matt Bloom is the best leader that I have had the privilege to work for.

“So please, be happy for all of us because we’re on national TV, be happy for all of us because we made our dreams come true – be happy for all four of us because we’re rich as hell right now!”

Due to the injury, Dawson teamed with Bobby Roode.