Dash Wilder Video From The WWE PC, Next Week’s Total Divas, Brie Baby Watch Video

– Above is the latest “Baby Watch” video from Brie Bella at 39 weeks pregnant.

– The synopsis for next week’s Total Divas reads like this:

“Swimming with Pigs: Forced to retire her signature move, the Rack Attack, Nicole struggles to find her new identity as a WWE superstar; Maryse and Eva take their hubbies on a joint, sexy honeymoon trip to Exuma, but end up swimming with pigs.”

– Dash Wilder of The Revival posted the following clip from the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday. Dash is currently out of action with a broken jaw.