Dasha Fuentes Addresses Her WWE Departure

Former WWE announcer Dasha Fuentes issued a statement regarding her departure from WWE:

“I can’t thank you all of enough for the past 5 years it has truly been an honor and privilege to have been able to work for @wwe!!! To all of my fans throughout the years and coworkers who have reached out to me it truly means a lot!!! Although my journey with WWE has come to an end it’s just the beginning!!! I most definitely am not saying goodbye, but rather I’ll see y’all around!!!! 😃🤗💃🏽 ”