Dasha Fuentes Gives Update After Surgery, WWE Profile On New NXT Personality, Renee Young

– Dasha Fuentes will likely be off SmackDown LIVE for a while after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. On Friday, she posted a photo of herself in the hospital after undergoing surgery to repair the issue.
Fuentes gave a post-surgery update today via Instagram and said that she wants to get back to work as soon as possible.
Feeling great, but can you tell I’m ridiculously bored lol 🤪🤘🏽🤗😂🤣😂 I tried scrubbing the iodine off in the bath, but my attempts were unsuccessful 🤔 Any ideas??? Isopropyl alcohol possibly??? What ya think??? Don’t worry I’m resting and behaving Bc I want to get back to work as soon as possible even though staying still is killing me. 🤪💃🏽 I’m not a fan of medicine so no pain pills for me and thank goodness because I haven’t needed them!!! #WWE #SDLive #Raw #205Live
– WWE.com has added a profile on the newest member of NXT’s broadcast team, Sarah Schreiber.
Schreiber began working for WWE in April at WrestleMania Axxess and quickly became a fixture at NXT live events in Florida as she often serves as a ring announcer and host. She recently began appearing on NXT television in a role similar to Renee Young.
An actress since childhood, Schreiber has a long list of film and TV credits to her name, which includes appearances on Late Show with David Letterman, NCIS: New Orleans, All My Children, Bloodline and Ugly Betty.
– Renee Young is Lilian Garcia’s next guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. You can listen to the interview this Monday via LilianGarcia.com.
Happy #GloryFriday to my #CGSquad ! I am thrilled to announce that next Monday on #ChasingGlory, we welcome the amazing @reneeyoungwwe! From the start, this episode gets personal, as Renee talks about dealing with insecurities, coping with her parents’ divorce, and the traumatic event that took place on her 10th birthday. Plus, her triumphant road to the #WWE, how she got the name “Renee Young,” plus her feelings on #TotalDivas. It’s about to get real, raw, and inspiring with Renee Young! ⭐️ Chasing Glory is available now on #iTunes #Spotify #Stitcher #GooglePlay #Spreaker #YouTube and many more platforms!