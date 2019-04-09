Dasha Fuentes Possibly Released By WWE

Has WWE released Dasha Fuentes?

The announcer’s profile on WWE.com was recently removed, which almost always indicates a talent departure. If you visit the URL of where her page was located, there is a message stating, “You are not authorized to access this page.”

A visit to her Instagram page would indicate that she has parted ways with WWE. She posted this quote on her Instagram Story on Monday indicating change.

Fuentes also posted a video today from Orlando International Airport where she says “it’s been an interesting couple of days” and that she’s going on vacation.

Fuentes’ apparent departure from WWE comes off as a surprise since she regularly appeared on Raw. She did not appear last night, but was on last week’s show.

It would appear that WWE already found Fuentes’ replacement as Sarah Schreiber handled backstage interviews with Charly Caruso last night.

With a background in swimming, diving and gymnastics, Fuentes began training to wrestle at the WWE Performance Center in 2014. A knee injury sidelined her that summer, but she resumed training and made her in-ring debut in April 2015. She only wrestled one match, teaming with Dana Brooke and Becky Lynch in a losing effort to Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Devin Taylor. Fuentes, however, wasn’t cut out for wrestling and she began appearing as a backstage interviewer and ring announcer for NXT a few months later.

WWE’s brand split paved the way for Fuentes to join the main roster in the summer of 2016 as a backstage interviewer for SmackDown LIVE. She remained on the show until November 2018, at which point she was transferred to Raw in the same role.