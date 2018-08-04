Dasha Fuentes Recovering From Surgery, Big Show On WWE’s First All-Women’s PPV, Alexa Bliss

– Dasha Fuentes will likely be off SmackDown LIVE for a while after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. She posted photos of herself in the hospital after undergoing surgery to repair the issue.

– In this backstage interview with Charly Caruso at Raw on Monday, Big Show comments on the announcement of WWE’s first all-women’s pay-per-view, WWE Evolution, and how the changing landscape of sports-entertainment makes him feel as a father.

– Alexa Bliss is among the celebrity guests at ACE Comic Con Midwest on Friday, October 12 at Chicago’s Navy Pier and the Raw Women’s Champion will be signing autographs and doing photo-ops. Visit AceUniverse.com for more information.