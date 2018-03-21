Date And Location Announced For ROH Best In The World PPV

ROH issued the following:

On Friday June 29, Ring of Honor returns home to Charm City for the first time in more than a year to present the Best In The World pay-per-view at the brand new UMBC Event Center!



Tickets for the star-studded event go on sale Wednesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. Eastern for HonorClub members and Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m. Eastern for the general public.



Best In The World has been an annual marquee event for ROH since 2011. The ROH World Championship has changed hands four times at Best In The World (only Final Battle has had as many world title changes), including 2015 when Jay Lethal defeated Jay Briscoe to become both the ROH World and World Television champion, and 2017 when Cody beat Christopher Daniels for the title.



Baltimore, which hosted the Best In The World internet pay-per-view in 2013, has a storied history in pro wrestling going back to the days of Bruno Sammartino in the 1960s and 1970s and when it was one of the first Northeast cities in the mid-1980s to host both WWF and NWA shows on a regular basis.



Baltimore also has been an important city for ROH, whose home offices are located there. In addition to the Best In The World 2013 iPPV being held in Baltimore, numerous ROH television tapings, the first Women of Honor special and the Death Before Dishonor XIII pay-per-view in 2015 — which featured a classic 60-minute draw between then-ROH World Champion Lethal and Roderick Strong — took place there.



With a deep and talented roster that includes ROH World Champion Dalton Castle, Bullet Club (Cody, The Young Bucks, “The Villain” Marty Scurll and Adam Page), Lethal, and nine-time ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, ROH has never been hotter.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see the aptly named Best In The World live!



Best In The World

Friday, June 29, 2018

9:00 p.m. Bell Time

Live on pay-per-view and for HonorClub



UMBC Event Center

1000 Hilltop Circle

Baltimore, MD 21250