Date and Location For WWE No Mercy 2017 – Which Brand Will Hold The Pay-Per-View Event

Published On 05/11/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

WWE No Mercy will be held on Sept. 24 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, according to PWInsider.

This year’s show will be a Raw brand event.

Last year’s show was a SmackDown LIVE pay-per-view event with Bray Wyatt defeating Randy Orton in the main event. The show also included a Career vs. Title Match with Dolph Ziggler winning the Intercontinental Championship from The Miz.

