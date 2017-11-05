Date and Location For WWE No Mercy 2017 – Which Brand Will Hold The Pay-Per-View Event
WWE No Mercy will be held on Sept. 24 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, according to PWInsider.
This year’s show will be a Raw brand event.
Last year’s show was a SmackDown LIVE pay-per-view event with Bray Wyatt defeating Randy Orton in the main event. The show also included a Career vs. Title Match with Dolph Ziggler winning the Intercontinental Championship from The Miz.