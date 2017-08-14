Date and Location For WWE SummerSlam 2018 Revealed

WWE has officially announced that SummerSlam Week will return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the fourth consecutive year in August 2018. The company will be holding NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IIII on August 18th, SummerSlam on August 19th, Raw on August 20th, and SmackDown Live on August 21st. The week will also feature activities including interactive fan experiences and community outreach programs designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the region.

“Our partners in New York have worked tirelessly to help create the incremental growth of SummerSlam week through the presentation of not only our ticketed and fan events at the Barclays Center, but also through the community-based events taking place in the city’s five boroughs,” John Saboor, WWE’s executive vice president of special events, told the NY Post.“We are very proud of that and the work that we have done.”

Ticket information for SummerSlam in 2018 will be announced in the near future.