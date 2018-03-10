Date And Location Set For This Year’s NJPW Dominion Show

NJPW issued the following:

The date and venue for Dominion 2018 have been decided. This year, Dominion will come at you on Saturday June 9, and once again, will emanate from the historic Osaka Jo Hall.



Last year’s was an unforgettable show, headlined by the instant classic 60 minute draw between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega. Dominion has been a crucial event as wrestlers look to cap off the first half of the year, and assert themselves heading into the G1 Climax. Dominion 2018 looks to be as unmissable as ever!



Dominion 6/9 in Osaka Jo Hall



June 9, 2018, 4PM JST



Stay tuned for announcements about tickets for Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall 2018!