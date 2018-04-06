Date For Season Four Of Lucha Underground

The El Rey Network has announced the premiere date for Lucha Underground’s fourth season, which is on June 13th at 8 PM ET. Here is the announcement and promotional material:



“Masked heroes and villains will continue to battle it out for wrestling supremacy in the hour-long weekly series, giving fans a ringside seat to the blood-pumping, chant-starting lucha libre drama and excitement. With powerful new forces infiltrating the Temple, the outlook for humanity is bleak as the gods march ever closer toward war. With a cataclysmic battle on the horizon, no one will be spared from destruction.”



“Lucha Underground has continually raised the bar on storytelling and athleticism and this season will be no different” said El Rey Network President and GM, Daniel Tibbets. “This show has re-defined wrestling, and in the process developed a passionate and devoted fan base. We are happy to offer the Believers exactly what they want, more ‘Lucha Underground.’”