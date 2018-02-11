Date Revealed For Teddy Hart’s Return To Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling made it official during their Brace For Impact special on Twitch on Friday night that Teddy Hart, who worked with the company during the Asylum Era pay-per-views, will be returning to the company this April as part of the IMPACT Wrestling event at WrestleCon.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Former WWE Divas Champion Returns To In-Ring Action
Former WWE Divas Champion Celeste Bonin (Kaitlyn) made her in-ring return over the weekend. She had been retired for several years until this event. She...
WWE Spoils Final Participant In Men’s Elimination Chamber Match On Website
WWE has already announced the first match for next week’s episode of Raw on the USA Network. A “Second Chance” Fatal Four-Way will take place...
Billy Corgan Claims Former Star Was Openly Buried Backstage In Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Billy Corgan talked about his time in Impact Wrestling and former champion Nick Aldis. Here are the...
VIDEO: Booker T And Corey Graves Clear The Air On Their “Beef”
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T noted on his radio show on Saturday that his comments about wanting to fight Corey Graves got blown...
Spoilers: Ring Of Honor Taping Results From 2/10/18
Ring of Honor held a TV taping on Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia at the Center Stage and here are the results, courtesy of...