Dates And Locations Set For NJPW G1 CLIMAX 28 Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced the full dates and locations for their G1 CLIMAX events this Summer. You can see the full schedule here:

Day 1 – Saturday, July 14th at the Ota General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan [G1 CLIMAX OPENING]

Day 2 – Sunday, July 15th at the Ota General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan

Day 3 – Monday, July 16th at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kita Yell in Hokkaido, Japan

Day 4 – Thursday, July 19th at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

Day 5 – Friday, July 20th at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

Day 6 – Saturday, July 21st at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

Day 7 – Sunday, July 22nd at the Hachioji Esforta Arena in Tokyo, Japan

Day 8 – Thursday, July 26th at the Aore Nagaoka in Niigata, Japan

Day 9 – Friday, July 27th at the Act City Hamamatsu in Shizuoka, Japan

Day 10 – Saturday, July 28th at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan

Day 11 – Monday, July 30th at the Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1 in Kagawa, Japan

Day 12 – Wednesday, August 1st at the Kagoshima Arena in Kagashima, Japan

Day 13 – Thursday, August 2nd at the Fukuoka Public Gymnasium in Fukuoka, Japan

Day 14 – Saturday, August 4th at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka) in Osaka, Japan

Day 15 – Sunday, August 5th at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka) in Osaka, Japan

Day 16 – Wednesday, August 8th at the Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan

Day 17 – Friday, August 10th at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan

Day 18 – Saturday, August 11th at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan

Day 19 – Sunday, August 12th at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan [G1 CLIMAX FINALS]