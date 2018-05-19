Dates Announced For WWE Tour Of The United Kingdom In November

WWE have confirmed the following tour dates and venues for their return to the United Kingdom this November:

– November 1st at the SSE Arena Wembley in London, England.

– November 2nd at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England.

– November 3rd at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

– November 4th at the BHGE Arena in Aberdeen, Scotland.

– November 5th at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England [WWE RAW TAPING].

– November 5th at the Birmingham Arena in Birmingham, England.

– November 6th at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England [WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE TAPING].

– November 6th at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

– November 7th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

– November 10th at the Butlins Minehead Arena in Minehead, England.

– November 11th at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.