Dates For NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 2018 Tournament

NJPW issued the following:

Dates have been decided for the 2018 Best of the Super Juniors, and this year, the world’s premier junior heavyweight tournament will be bookended by huge shows in Korakuen Hall.



As announced on January 3 at Fan Festa, this summer will see a major collaboration between New Japan and Spike Chunsoft’s “Fire Pro Wrestling World”, and this kicks off with the game being the title sponsor for BOSJ 2018.



The tournament starts with two days in Korakuen Hall, on May 18 and 19. From there we go around Japan, with shows in Shizuoka, Tokyo, Shiga, Osaka, Aichi (for two nights), Tochigi, Fukushima, Aomori and Gunma before returning to Korakuen for the finals on June 4. Who will prove themselves to be the best junior heavyweight wrestler in the world?



Stay tuned for more details about event lineups and ticket sales. Best of the Super Juniors 2018 is brought to you by Fire Pro Wrestling World.



「Fire Pro Wrestling World」 PlayStation 4



On sale: Summer 2018 (PS4)



Price: TBA



1-4 Players (local/online)