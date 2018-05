Bryan Alvarez noted during Wrestling Observer Live on Wednesday (news courtesy of RingsideNews) that the taping dates for the WWE Mae Young Classic II tournament will take place August 7th and 8th in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when the first-round matches will air on the WWE Network. Kairi Sane beat Shayna Baszler in the finals to win last year’s tournament that was called by WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita.