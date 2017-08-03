Daughter Of WWE HOF’er On TNA Impact, AJ Styles DVD Set, Impact Tapings Update

– TNA is once again featuring their four-disc DVD set on current WWE Superstar AJ Styles, which was their best selling set of 2016. In the video above, Don West does what he does and promotes the item.

– As noted, TNA recently confirmed that they will return to Universal Studios for more TV tapings from April 20th through the 23rd. They issued the following on the tapings:

Don’t miss your chance to catch 4 days of LIVE action in Orlando. IMPACT Wrestling will be back April 20-23, 2017 with some of your favorite Stars and Knockouts. Join us on the back lot of Universal Studios Florida, Soundstage 20. This will be the lead up to Slammiversary 2017 where rivalries will intensify and battle lines will be drawn. Get up close and personal for all of the action with a VIP Experience package. For just $99 you will receive. – Numbered souvenir credential securing your place in each day’s line

– First entry into the IMPACT Zone

– Commemorative 11×17 poster

– A daily Meet & Greet with an IMPACT Star or Knockout. GET YOURS HERE: APRIL VIP

– TNA has announced that Rachael Ellering, daughter to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, will make her Impact Wrestling debut this Thursday night against Sienna.