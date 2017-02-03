Daughter Of WWE Legend On Impact, News On New TNA Logo, EC3 – Around The Ring Video

– Below is the latest episode of “Around The Ring” with Josh Mathews and Ethan Carter III having a candid conversation:

– Anthem’s Ed Nordholm revealed on Twitter that Rachael Ellering, who has been recently used as a WWE NXT enhancement talent, will be working this week’s TNA Impact Wrestling tapings. Rachael is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, who manages NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Nordholm wrote the following, indicating Ellering has signed:

Lots of new faces today … @RachaelEllering looking to impress our world … world class power lifter, talented wrestler — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 2, 2017

– As noted earlier, TNA has revealed a new logo for Impact Wrestling after the previous logo with the Anthem owl received a lot of negative feedback from fans. Below is a shot of the new logo on the guardrail covers at the Impact Zone in Orlando. Remember to join us later tonight for full spoilers from the tapings.