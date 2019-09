During an appearance on former WWE Star Darren Young’s podcast, David Benoit commented on training and possibly joining AEW. Here is what Benoit said courtesy of ProWrestlingSheet.com:

“I’m just messing around in the ring right now with a couple of guys from AEW.”

“I want to go to AEW one hundred percent. I love AEW. I love what they do for the boys. Take care of them.”