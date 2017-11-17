David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson Split, Order Filed Against Otunga

People.com reports that WWE personality David Otunga and his fiancé, singer Jennifer Hudson, have split up. A rep for Hudson told the following to People:

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

Otunga’s lawyer gave the following statement to TMZ.com:

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute. As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son.”

The couple had been dating for nearly ten years and they had a son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., born in August of 2009.