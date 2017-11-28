David Otunga Receives Custody Of Son, Update On Jennifer Hudson Situation

We noted earlier this month that David Otunga and singer Jennifer Hudson had ended their 10 year relationship. Hudson filed for a protective order against the WWE announcer, alleging “aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” that led to a domestic battery investigation by police. Otunga denied the accusations via his lawyer and claimed Hudson was just trying to make him look bad for the sake of a custody dispute over their son, David Jr. The dispute forced Otunga to take the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view off as he was scheduled to work the pre-show panel. Otunga also accused Hudson of dating a music producer in Chicago.

In an update, TMZ reports that Otunga now has primary custody of their son. Hudson and Otunga have reached a temporary custody agreement that gives David custody of the 8 year old the majority of the time. Hudson is currently in London to film The Voice UK and she’s said to be committed to significant travel to Los Angeles to do The Voice.

David has been the primary caregiver to their son since his birth due to Jennifer’s travel schedule. They have both acknowledged that Otunga will once again become the primary custodial parent, at least until a formal custody agreement is worked out.

TMZ also reports that Hudson has voluntarily dropped her order of protection, which prohibited Otunga from having contact with her or their son. Otunga will not be moving back into the family home that she had him removed from.