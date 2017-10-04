David Otunga Speaks To College Students (Photo), Behind The Scenes Of WWE 2K18 Commercial, SmackDown

– Above is behind-the-scenes video from the new WWE 2K18 “Anthem” commercial, featuring Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and others. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg raps the song used in the ad.

– It’s worth noting that WWE SmackDown did not rank among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. The show ranked #3 last week. I believe this would be just the third or fourth time that SmackDown hasn’t made the list since Nielsen started releasing the data in 2013. This week’s chart was topped by This Is Us on NBC, followed by Blackish on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC, The Voice on NBC and American Horror Story on FX.

– WWE announcer David Otunga talked diversity & inclusion with students at Keuka College in New York on Tuesday. He posted the following on the event:

It was an honor and a pleasure to speak to the students of #KeukaCollege about diversity issues and inclusion. #BelieveInYourself