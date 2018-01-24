DDP Believes Hulk Hogan Should Return To WWE

TMZ recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and during the interview, the former WCW World Champion stated that he thinks that WWE needs to allow Hulk Hogan to return to the company.

He said: “Hulk has to come back. I’m hoping that that gets seen on the WWE side.”

Hogan’s WWE return has depended on the company being reasonably sure that bringing him back won’t cause a big backlash due to his racist comments debacle from 2016. It’s possible that WWE hires him in an Ambassador role.